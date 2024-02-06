Governor Abbott to host Texas House Representatives for border security press conference in Eagle Pass
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Just days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted numerous governors from around the United States in a press conference in Eagle Pass, Texas, another gathering is announced to address border security.
Close to two-dozen members of the Texas House of Representatives will join Governor Abbott at Shelby Park on Thursday, February 8, 2024.
A Tuesday release shows a starting time of 3:15 p.m. CST.
Governor Abbott and the Texas Representatives will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.
Prior to the press conference, the Governor and Texas Representatives will receive a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.
Governor Abbott recently issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself as President Biden continues to attack Texas and refuse to do his job to secure the border.
The list of House Representatives attending includes:
- Representative Greg Bonnen
- Representative Benjamin Bumgarner
- Representative Dustin Burrows
- Representative Briscoe Cain
- Representative Giovanni Capriglione
- Representative Mano DeAyala
- Representative Stan Gerdes
- Representative Cody Harris
- Representative Cole Hefner
- Representative Lacey Hull
- Representative Jacey Jetton
- Representative Stan Kitzman
- Representative Stephanie Klick
- Representative Jeff Leach
- Representative Candy Noble
- Representative Matt Shaheen
- Representative John Smithee
- Representative David Spiller
- Representative Lynn Stucky
- Representative Kronda Thimesch
- Representative Ellen Troxclair
- Representative Terry Wilson