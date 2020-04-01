Guadalupe County coronavirus case count up to 20; possible exposure at Seguin businesses
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County reported Wednesday three additional positive cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 20.
All patients are at home and have been self-quarantined.
Of the 20 cases, six are in Cibolo, six are in the unincorporated areas of the county, three are in Schertz, two are in Seguin, two are in New Braunfels and one location is still to be confirmed.
Three of the 20 cases have recovered.
Additionally, the county said state health investigators learned that one of the patients who tested positive visited two businesses in Seguin.
That person had gone to the H-E-B on Court Street in Seguin and Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union on State Highway 46 in Seguin on March 19th.
The county said the risk of contracting the virus from those exposures is low.