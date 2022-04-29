H-E-B recalls bakery items over metal fragments

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall of two bakery products over reports of possible metal fragments in the food.
The recall includes H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. Officials said they recieved two reports of mental fragments in the brownies.
H-E-B said in a statement the products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.
The remaining products have been pulled from store shelves.
Customers who purchased the items can return them to stores for a full refund.