Heat Advisory in effect for parts of South-Central Texas Monday, heat index reaching 108 or higher

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — According to the National Weather Service, the heat is here to stay.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect through Monday evening as daytime highs throughout South-Central Texas will climb to at least 99 degrees.

The concern comes when the heat index is considered, and values as high as 108-111 degrees will be felt in areas including the Hill Country, Rio Grande Plains, I-35 Corridor and Coastal Plains.

Weather forecasters are urging caution if you have to be outside for prolonged periods of time, and you are advised to drink plenty of water and take as many breaks in the shade or air conditioning as possible to avoid heat-related illness.

It will also be important not to leave children or pets in a car as the temperature inside could reach life-threatening temperatures in a matter of minutes during the kind of heat expected Monday.

For more information on how to stay safe during hot temperatures you can click here.

The National Weather Service says additional heat advisories could be issued in the coming days.