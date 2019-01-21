Highest paid city managers in the San Antonio area

Joseph Dienger Building. This limestone commercial structure was built for Joseph Dienger (1859-1950) shortly after he purchased the site in 1884. The ground floor housed his grocery and the second floor provided living quarters for his family. A later addition was used for the dry goods store of Dienger's sisters Lina and Louise. Owned by family members until 1967, the double galleried building features Victorian styling with German influences. (Photo: Darryl Pearson/Wikimedia)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s next city manager will be getting paid less than outgoing city manager Sheryl Sculley, but it is still significantly more than other cities within the region.

The San Antonio City Council announced during the application process for the new city manager that the pay for its next hire will be capped at $315,000 per year, limited due to the passage of last year’s city charter amendments.

There were concerns from the city that capping the salary to that amount would hinder its ability to recruit top talent.

However, Erik Walsh, the lone finalist to get the job, is likely to see a raise from his current salary of just over $235,000, according to the Texas Tribune.

The pay is also far more significant than what other cities within the metropolitan area pay their city managers:

SAN ANTONIO

Outgoing city manager Sheryl Sculley currently makes $475,000 per year, not including any bonuses or perks. She announced in November 2018 that she plans to retire. Her successor will be paid no more than $315,000.

ALAMO HEIGHTS

This position is currently vacant and was previously held by Mark Browne, who is now the Schertz city manager. The position paid $169,161, according to TCMA records.

BOERNE

Long-time city employee and current city manager Ron Bowman takes home $275,001 per year, according to city figures, which does not include any bonus figures or perks like vehicle and phone allowances.

CASTLE HILLS

The current Castle Hills city manager is Ryan Rapelye. It is not clear what his salary is, but his predecessor — Curt Van De Walle — earned $100,000, according to city documents.

CIBOLO

Cibolo city manager Robert Herrera makes $169,125, according to the San Antonio Express-News, after getting a raise last year.

CONVERSE

Converse city manager Le Ann Piatt currently makes $135,000 per year, according to TCMA records.

FAIR OAKS RANCH

Fair Oaks Ranch city manager Tobin Maples is paid $145,000 per year, according to TCMA records.

KIRBY

Kirby city manager Monique Vernon is paid $80,000 per year, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

LEON VALLEY

Leon Valley city manager Kelly Kuenstler is paid $139,006 per year, according to TCMA records. She was an applicant to become San Antonio’s next city manager, but was not included in the interview round.

LIVE OAK

Live Oak city manager Scott Wayman earns $145,100 per year, according to TCMA records.

NEW BRAUNFELS

New Braunfels city manager Robert Camareno is paid $200,000 per year, according to TCMA records.

OLMOS PARK

Olmos Park city manager Celia DeLeon takes home $93,000 per year for her work with the city, according to TCMA records.

SAN MARCOS

San Marcos city manager Bert Lumbreras earns a salary of $255,000 per year, according to TCMA records.

SCHERTZ

Schertz city manager Mark Browne moves from Alamo Heights to earn a new salary of $180,000, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

SEGUIN

Seguin city manager Douglas Faseler is paid $229,694 per year, according to TCMA records.

SHAVANO PARK

Shavano Park city manager Bill Hill is paid $128,120 per year, according to TCMA records.

TERRELL HILLS

Terrell Hills city manager Greg Whitlock earns $113,000 per year, according to city documents. He, like many other local city managers, has additional perks for his work, like a $200 per month vehicle allowance and a $50 phone allowance.