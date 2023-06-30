Hill Country residents asked not to water outdoors during Emergency Water Conditions

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Water Company (TWC) is asking numerous residents and commercial customers not to water outdoors through at least Monday, July 3, 2023.

Emergency Water Conditions will remain in place as water storage facilities have not reached sufficient levels for typical water usage. This means all lawn watering and landscape irrigation are suspended.

Until further notice, water usage is limited to indoor use only with further evaluation expected prior to Independence Day.

TWC is reminding customers that in normal conditions, landscape irrigation and grass watering are prohibited on Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday.

Certain portions of Comal County are under Emergency Water Conditions, but all remaining customers are already in Stage 2 – one water day every other week. July 3- July 6 is a non-watering week, so Comal County customers should refrain from landscape irrigation and grass watering.

