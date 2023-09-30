KTSA KTSA Logo

Inmate dead after ‘medical episode,’ BCSO

By Christian Blood
September 29, 2023 11:31PM CDT
Inmate dead after ‘medical episode,’ BCSO
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday morning.

In a release, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Manuel Perez, 33, died of what appears to be a medical episode. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine the exact cause of death, but preliminary findings suggest Perez’s death was the result of natural causes.

Perez was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:40 p.m. and the deputy conducting face-to-face observation checks immediately started CPR. By 11:58 a.m. medics arrived on the scene, but Perez was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.

The investigation is being handled by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and The Public Integrity Unit (PIU).

Per the Sandra Bland Act, The Bexar County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 has been notified and is conducting an investigation. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified of this death.

Prior to his death, Perez had been booked on September 24, 2023 on a charge of Assault Bodily Injury – Married, which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Manuel Perez
