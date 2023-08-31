Man accused of planning shootout with police arrested, out on bond

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is facing numerous charges after he was arrested under suspicion of making multiple terroristic threats and planning a shootout with police.

KSAT-12 reports James Jordan, 25, was arrested late Monday by the Universal City Police Department while he was parked, and investigators say a closer look turned up guns, ammunition and drugs.

Police say a call came in saying Jordan was ready for a shootout with police. The person who called told investigators he wanted to go to a home, kill the people there and then himself during a shootout with cops.

UCPD says the people at the home were evacuated while officers tried to locate Jordan.

After Jordan was picked up, police say a shotgun, rifle and a loaded pistol were found in his car. They also say they found marijuana and ammunition for the shotgun and the rifle.

Records show Jordan is now charged with making a terroristic threat to a family member, making a terroristic threat causing fear to the public and unlawful carry of a weapon.

KSAT-12 also reports Jordan is now out on bond with a GPS monitoring device.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will pass along more information when possible.