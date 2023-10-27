Man charged with capital murder in death of mother, unborn baby

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of killing a mother and her unborn child on the East Side is now charged with capital murder.

FOX 29 reports Allison Cevallos, 36, was found in a car with a gunshot wound around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, but she died after being rushed to the hospital. Police say she was five months pregnant, and the unborn child could not be saved by doctors.

Investigators say Michael Palafos was arrested without incident close to the scene near the intersection of Robeson Avenue and Morningview Street.

A police report says Palafos told his parents Cevallos had bee shot during a fight over a gun, but investigators note he did not call 911 for help and they also say he instead went to a friend’s house to get rid of evidence.

Detectives believe Palafos moved Cevallos from the driver’s seat of the car to the passenger’s seat before driving off.

Palafos is being held in the Bexar County Jail on $1 million bond.