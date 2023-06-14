Man facing murder charge after shooting triggered by love triangle, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and another is charged with murder in what San Antonio police think was shooting resulting from a love triangle.

Officers were called to the scene around midnight on Wednesday on report of shots fired after a man had shown up at a home in the 2200 block of Dollarhide Avenue on the Southeast Side.

Investigators say a fight started when the man confronted another man and a woman inside the home. At some point, one of the men shot the other outside with the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooter went inside the home and later surrendered peacefully to police.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.