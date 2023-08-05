Man found dead in Woodlake Trails neighborhood, BCSO investigating

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to the death of a young man found in a Woodlake Trails neighborhood.

At a Saturday morning press conference, Shariff Javier Salazar said deputies were called to the 7400 block of Golf Vista Blvd. at around 7:30 a.m. A body was found upon arrival, investigators saying the victim was Hispanic and anywhere from 15 to 20 years old.

Investigators say the victim showed signs of head trauma before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Salazar says neighbors reported hearing possible gunshots late Friday night, but nobody called police. It is unclear as to whether or not the noises heard were related to the young man’s death.

BCSO is asking the residents that live in the Woodlake Trails neighborhood to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or [email protected] if they have any video, heard gunshots, or may have seen a car speeding off last night.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (August 5, 2023)