Man shoots up car, home in retaliation for friends death

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Retaliation for the shooting death of a close friend appears to be the motive behind a man shooting into a home and car back in April.

Eaven Gabriel Favila, arrested Tuesday, is currently in the Bexar County jail facing charges of deadly conduct with a firearm, a third degree felony.

An arrest warrant states Favila and two other people fired a shotgun and handgun at a home and car. They also sprayed graffiti on the home and car saying “long live ducky” and “long live duck.”

Police say that was in reference to their friend reportedly killed by a relative of someone who lived at the home.

Though the name of their deceased friend remains unknown, San Antonio Police believe the shooting took place in retaliation for that death

Police found shell casings and spent shotgun cartridges at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Favila posted a video of the shooting on social media.

Favila is currently being held on $46,500 bond.