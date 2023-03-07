Man shot, killed in couple’s East Side motel room identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the name of a man who was shot and killed in a couple’s motel room.

According to San Antonio police, 23-year-old Deon Amires died after he was shot multiple times by the boyfriend of the woman staying in the room. Investigators say the woman had been trying to get a protective order against Amires because she said he had been stalking her.

Police say Amires got into the couple’s room in the 400 block of I-10 East through an unlocked door.

Investigators say the boyfriend ordered Amires to leave several times, but later pulled his gun and fired numerous shots when the uninvited guest failed to comply.

Police say Amires was hit in the head and died at the scene.

There is no word on whether or not the boyfriend will face any criminal charges.