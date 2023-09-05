Man with multiple warrants shot dead by San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man with four warrants for aggravated robbery is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the Southwest Side on Monday afternoon.

Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department think the 27-year-old suspect was connected to two robberies earlier Monday, and they believe there could be others that happened Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened near Prestwick and Southcross after officers started pursuing the suspect.

SAPD says the man may have fired at police, which drew return fire from officers involved. At least one officer hit the suspect, killing him at the scene.

The man reportedly has a lengthy criminal history, although specifics are still unknown.

Incidents like this one are becoming more frequent as San Antonio police have been involved in multiple shootouts with wanted suspects within the last two weeks.

On Thursday, President Danny Diaz of the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association told KSAT-12 he wanted Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales to resign after a fifth officer was shot during the pursuit of a wanted suspect.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.