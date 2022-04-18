Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 18, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 18, 2022 @ 2:25pm
MVC&R hope everyone had a blessed Easter weekend, but one Senator used Easter to justify sending troops to Ukraine. Health experts are claiming the vaccines were never meant to prevent infections, and Elon Musk publicly slams Twitter’s board after they adopted the “poison pill” option. The Easter Bunny accidentally handed out condoms at an elementary school, while Representative Cori Bush surpasses $300K spent on private security, as she continues her calls to defund the police. NPR’s Maria Hinojosa lied on MSNBC about border agents whipping Haitians, and the United Kingdom announced their intent to ship illegal immigrants to Rwanda. “Elder Millennials” are calling out false millennial stereotypes, and 78-year-old Roger Daltrey says he still hopes he dies before he gets old.
Popular Posts
Teenager shot to death on San Antonio street
Bodies of two people found under a bridge on San Antonio's Northwest side
Mobile home causes big traffic delays on Interstate 35
18 wheeler catches fire on IH-10 in San Antonio
Teen shot and robbed at convenience store on San Antonio's West side
Recent Posts
No Such Thing As “Biden (or Trump) Money”
1 hour ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 18, 2022
2 hours ago
Oregon Governors Race: GOP Primary Candidates
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On