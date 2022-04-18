      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 18, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 18, 2022 @ 2:25pm
MVR
MVC&R hope everyone had a blessed Easter weekend, but one Senator used Easter to justify sending troops to Ukraine. Health experts are claiming the vaccines were never meant to prevent infections, and Elon Musk publicly slams Twitter’s board after they adopted the “poison pill” option. The Easter Bunny accidentally handed out condoms at an elementary school, while Representative Cori Bush surpasses $300K spent on private security, as she continues her calls to defund the police. NPR’s Maria Hinojosa lied on MSNBC about border agents whipping Haitians, and the United Kingdom announced their intent to ship illegal immigrants to Rwanda. “Elder Millennials” are calling out false millennial stereotypes, and 78-year-old Roger Daltrey says he still hopes he dies before he gets old.

