Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 19, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 19, 2022 @ 2:22pm
The Boys were celebrating with people all across the country, after a Federal Judge overturned the CDC’s mask mandate. One flight attendant was singing while collecting discarded masks, while another flight attendant cried after two years of wearing masks. Jen Psaki cannot explain the need for mask mandates on planes, because she is not a doctor, and lunatic liberals on TikTok were doxxed by the Washington Post. A New York Times reporter falls for an obvious joke about the overturning of the mask mandate, and Viola Davis’ portrayal of Michelle Obama was mocked for her pursed lips. The White House does not want to discuss the horse whipping hoax anymore, but Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on the golf course.

