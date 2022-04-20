      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 20, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 20, 2022 @ 2:35pm
mvr
MVC&R were not traveling at the time the mask mandate was overturned, so they didn’t get to celebrate, but the media are freaking out about the dissolution of the mandate. More than two dozen republican governors launch the “Border Strike Force” to address the border crisis, and college students weigh in on the student loan crisis as President Biden extends the payment pause. A TV station in Taiwan apologizes for telling people China was bombing them, and President Biden believes people should not make money while serving in Congress. Johnny Depp testifies that he never hit a woman, and a study shows it is not your fault if your mother-in-law hates you.

