Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 21, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 21, 2022 @ 2:21pm
The Boys sometimes have a little trouble keeping up with the ramblings of President Joe Biden, and sometimes he talks about masks on planes when asked about the border. MSNBC provides a Bible lesson about Jesus Christ, and Vice President Kamala Harris talks about the excitement of space. Jen Psaki believes teachers should be talking the children about their sex, and liberals react to Barack Obama’s removal from Spotify. A French teacher who performed in drag in front of students is pursuing a new career, and Johnny Depp talks about Amber Heard’s “need for violence”. Piers Morgan lied about Donald Trump “storming off of interview”, and teens attacked a Hispanic woman because she had braids.
Teenager shot to death on San Antonio street
Mobile home causes big traffic delays on Interstate 35
17 year old girl stabs two men at Southeast San Antonio home
Teen shot and robbed at convenience store on San Antonio's West side
San Antonio woman shot to death while checking on knock at her door
Off-duty Bexar Co. sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler during funeral procession
4 hours ago
New residential tower, Chick-fil-A with drive-thru coming to downtown San Antonio
5 hours ago
Hope Joe Makes His Flight!
6 hours ago
