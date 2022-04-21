      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 21, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 21, 2022 @ 2:21pm
The Boys sometimes have a little trouble keeping up with the ramblings of President Joe Biden, and sometimes he talks about masks on planes when asked about the border. MSNBC provides a Bible lesson about Jesus Christ, and Vice President Kamala Harris talks about the excitement of space. Jen Psaki believes teachers should be talking the children about their sex, and liberals react to Barack Obama’s removal from Spotify. A French teacher who performed in drag in front of students is pursuing a new career, and Johnny Depp talks about Amber Heard’s “need for violence”. Piers Morgan lied about Donald Trump “storming off of interview”, and teens attacked a Hispanic woman because she had braids.

