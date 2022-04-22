Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 22, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Apr 22, 2022 @ 2:17pm
MVC&R are still monitoring the fallout from the overturning of the CDC’s mask mandate, and Dr. Anthony Fauci believes the courts should not be involved in public health matters. A teachers union boss is speaking out against the parents’ rights bills, claiming that the bills are disrupting education. Philadelphia bails on its new mask mandate, and MSNBC says Governor Ron DeSantis actually did okay with COVID. Leaked audio exposed Kevin McCarthy’s desire to get Donald Trump to resign, and a reporter asked Mayor Lori Lightfoot why she would even consider running for reelection. Tennessee passes a bill that requires drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent, and dog beds for humans are now a thing you can buy. Today is Earth Day, and the boys wanted to celebrate properly with The Friday Five – Best World Songs.
