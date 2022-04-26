      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 26, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 26, 2022 @ 2:48pm
mvr
MVC&R were in absolute shock to find out Elon Musk could censor candidates to swing an election, as MSNBC attempts to make believe that this hasn’t already happened in recent elections. A South Texas democrat blames President Biden for the situation at the border, as well as the energy crisis. An update on Alec Baldwin, after he shot and killed a woman on a movie set. Jen Psaki explains President Biden’s concern about disinformation, and a judge rules Title 42 to remain in place, for now. A Japanese man who married a fictional character wants to raise awareness about “fictosexuals”, and Mexican authorities are witnessed trying to stop migrants, in an unusual sight.

