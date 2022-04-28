      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 28, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Apr 28, 2022 @ 3:03pm
mvr
MVC&R have been watching inflation steadily increase, as they now have reports the economy shrank in the first quarter of 2022. President Joe Biden seems to think the country has seen great growth, and Representative Maxine Waters tested positive for COVID-19. An actor served his wife with custody papers while she was on stage, and the Department of Homeland Security set up the “Disinformation Governance Board”. President Biden talks about Ukrainian prices being paid with Ukrainian lives, and Sage Steele is suing ESPN on grounds of free speech, after comments on their vaccine mandate, and remark about Obama’s race. Harvard de-platformed a feminist who was opposed to males competing in women’s sports, and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked about his past experiences with failure.

