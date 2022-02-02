      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 2, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 2, 2022 @ 2:13pm
The Boys were blown away by the confession from the director of the FBI, after Christopher Wray said the level of Chinese espionage blew him away. The White House wants Spotify to do more about Joe Rogan, and a look back to the time Dr. Anthony Fauci talked about Texas “inexplicably” dropping COVID restrictions. The Afghanistan “evacuation” was even worse than we thought, and a chicken was caught trying to break into The Pentagon. Former President Donald Trump says he would absolutely offer pardons for January 6th, and a new poll of Florida voters has Ron DeSantis crushing President Joe Biden. Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts are “furious” with ABC for suspending her, and the average couple will spend $416 on each other this Valentine’s Day.

