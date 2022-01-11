Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 11, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 11, 2022 @ 3:03pm
The Boys love it when Senator Rand Paul goes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, and now Dr. Fauci is saying Sen. Paul is trying to get him killed. Supporters of Novak Djokovic were pepper-sprayed following his visa reinstatement, and it seems Stacey Abrams is actually going to miss President Joe Biden’s voting rights speech. Orkin released its annual list of cities with the most bed bugs, Secretary Xavier Becerra is defending CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Whole Foods says BLM’s mask ban is protected by the First Amendment, Chicago teachers are finally going back to work. Flights were halted at the same time North Korea tested a missile, and Tesla now offers an “assertive” self-driving option.
