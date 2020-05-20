      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 20, 2020

Chris Glasgow
May 20, 2020 @ 2:24pm
The Boys are handing out free information, and Los Angeles handed out thousands of citations, to businesses that opened. Governor Cuomo is patting himself on the back in regards to nursing homes. Obama officials are back in the spotlight over the Russia investigation, and Secretary Pompeo defends his recommendation to fire the Inspector General. Horace Grant blasts Michael Jordan for calling him a ‘snitch’, while Beyonce and Brad Pitt are speaking to graduates. Plus, the governor of Pennsylvania is not happy with Ben Roethlisberger.

