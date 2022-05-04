      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 4, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 4, 2022 @ 2:34pm
MVR
MVC&R are continuing to monitor the meltdown, as one democrat claims the Supreme Court does not have the right to change the law. Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl last night, and Yamiche Alcindor is concerned pregnancies will turn into children. Vice President Kamala Harris believes women are being denied their rights, and Jamie Raskin suggests republicans want to sterilize you next. The missing Alabama prison official had a “special relationship” with the disappeared inmate, and Elie Mystal is completely unhinged during his rant about our forefathers. Whoopi Goldberg wants to keep abortion between her and her child, and Vice News recommends using horse medicine to abort babies.

