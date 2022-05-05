Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 5, 2022
Chris Glasgow
May 5, 2022 @ 2:32pm
The Boys haven’t heard of any states trying to segregate gay children, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki is unable to provide any evidence of such a situation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is claiming the Supreme Court committed violence against women, and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denies that their policies caused the border crisis. Walgreens reached a $683-million opioid settlement with Florida, and Joy Behar is calling for a “sex strike” to protest the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion. More people are scared of Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, and the new “Star Wars” Frosted Flakes have a light, and a dark side. CBS badgers Bank of America’s CEO to pay for employees to get abortions, and public sentiment about the economy is at the lowest point in a decade, according to a CNN poll.
