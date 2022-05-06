Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 6, 2022
Chris Glasgow
May 6, 2022 @ 2:14pm
MVC&R are analyzing the jobs report, and it seems job growth is strong, but wages can’t keep up with the out-of-control inflation. Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggests protesting outside of a SCOTUS justice’s house is fair game, and President Joe Biden wants to conquer and honor folks who have gotten in the way. The Department of Homeland Security has no records of interviewing anyone for the disinformation governance board, and Bill Gates is teaming up with the World Health Organization in planning for the next pandemic. The Department of Justice establishes the “Office of Environmental Justice”, and this is what moms really want for Mother’s Day. Since Sunday is Mother’s Day, The Friday Five honors moms everywhere – Best Mom Songs.
