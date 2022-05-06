      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 6, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 6, 2022 @ 2:14pm
MVC&R are analyzing the jobs report, and it seems job growth is strong, but wages can’t keep up with the out-of-control inflation. Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggests protesting outside of a SCOTUS justice’s house is fair game, and President Joe Biden wants to conquer and honor folks who have gotten in the way. The Department of Homeland Security has no records of interviewing anyone for the disinformation governance board, and Bill Gates is teaming up with the World Health Organization in planning for the next pandemic. The Department of Justice establishes the “Office of Environmental Justice”, and this is what moms really want for Mother’s Day. Since Sunday is Mother’s Day, The Friday Five honors moms everywhere – Best Mom Songs.

Popular Posts
Man shot to death outside San Antonio convenience store
Two shot to death in laundry room of San Antonio apartment complex
San Antonio bar owner facing charges after shooting at customer
Woman struck and killed by car on IH-10
Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex
Connect With Us Listen To Us On