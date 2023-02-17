Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the name of the driver who was killed in a rollover crash on the Northwest side Thursday morning.

20 year old Aaric Arias was reportedly driving well above the posted speed limit on the IH-10 access road near Medical Drive at around 2:30 A.M. when he lost control and hit a concrete barrier. He was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled over.

Two other drivers that were behind him got involved. One slammed into the wrecked car while another hit a tree while trying to avoid the other two vehicles.

Arias died at a hospital.

The other two drivers weren’t hurt but they were detained for suspicion of DWI. Their names haven’t been released.