Minnesota resident claims $5 Million scratch ticket prize purchased in San Antonio

By Christian Blood
April 6, 2023 11:00AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Lottery is reporting a $5 million winner in the scratch ticket game $200,000,000 Cash Blowout!.

In this case, that winner actually lives in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

The ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip Food Store located at 5700 S. Flores St., in San Antonio. The name of the winner is not being released as they chose to remain anonymous.

Texas Lottery officials say this was the last of four $5 million dollar prizes that were possible. More than $238.4 million dollars in total prizes are offered in $200,000,000 Cash Blowout!

