National Weather Service says chance of thunderstorms continues through Tuesday

By Christian Blood
June 5, 2023 2:08PM CDT
National Weather Service – June 5, 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Most of South-Central Texas, including the San Antonio Metro, will remain in the path of scattered thunderstorms through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The most likely threats will include locally heavy rain, which could result in flooding due to their slow movement. Some areas could get 1-2 inches of rain in short periods of time.

Strong winds and damaging hail could also be an issue for some areas, including the Rio Grande Plains, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor.

More weather updates will be given when possible.

