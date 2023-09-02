KTSA KTSA Logo

New Braunfels man facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Seguin

By Christian Blood
September 2, 2023 5:56PM CDT
Seguin Police Department – Isaac Mesa Jr (September 2 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man is under arrest, charged by the Seguin Police Department with murder after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. on report of a shooting, and upon arrival they found Adrian Barbosa, 36, with a gunshot wound.

Barbosa died before medics could arrive, and investigators then focused on a suspect.

Police say they identified Isaac Mesa Jr. as a suspect. He was later arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.

No other details on the investigation are known.

KTSA News will pass along more information when possible.

