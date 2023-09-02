New Braunfels man facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Seguin
September 2, 2023 5:56PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man is under arrest, charged by the Seguin Police Department with murder after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. on report of a shooting, and upon arrival they found Adrian Barbosa, 36, with a gunshot wound.
Barbosa died before medics could arrive, and investigators then focused on a suspect.
Police say they identified Isaac Mesa Jr. as a suspect. He was later arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.
No other details on the investigation are known.
KTSA News will pass along more information when possible.
More about: