NWS: Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday for San Antonio, Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says a round of strong to severe thunderstorms could impact the region through the middle of the week.

You may have noticed the cooler temperatures as of Monday morning, and this could help trigger light showers from Monday night through Tuesday morning.

As we head into Tuesday afternoon, there is a chance we will get severe thunderstorms in the area. Portions of the Hill Country, the I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains are areas at greatest risk Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Then another round of storms blows into the area Wednesday into Thursday with the possibility of large hail and damaging winds.