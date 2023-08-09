KTSA KTSA Logo

Off duty cop nabs two suspected arsonists

By Tom Perumean
August 9, 2023 6:45PM CDT
A grass fire and record heat could be disasterous.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A sharp-eyed off duty San Antonio Police Officer spots two suspicious persons leaving the scene of grass fire and stops them in their tracks.

It all took place at the Culebra offramp from Northwest Loop 410 around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

While on his way into work, the officer noticed two people walking away from a fire in a grassy area.

The officer followed the men to a nearby McDonald’s where he took them into custody for questioning.

Both men, in their 30s are suspected of being homeless.

Charges are pending.

San Antonio Fire rolled two trucks to the scene and knocked down the fire quickly.

No one was injured.

