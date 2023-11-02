One girl dead, another girl detained after argument leads to shooting, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An underage teen is dead and another teen girl is now under arrest after one of them was shot and killed on the Southeast Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriffs Office (BCSO) deputies say the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday morning after some kind of argument between the girls. Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest before medics arrived, but the girl died a few hours later at a hospital.

KSAT 12 reports a search of the area for the other girl took place and she was located sometime later and detained for questioning.

BCSO says the shooting happened off Streich Road near I-37.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will have more information when possible.