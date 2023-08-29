Owner flees home as fire spreads rapidly

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The owner of a South Side home now contemplates their next move after escaping their burning home in a nick-of-time.

The fast moving house fire consumed much of the two-story property around 11 a.m. this morning.

Responding units from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the King Avenue address near Quintana Road and found the back of the home fully engulfed in flames.

SAFD tried to enter the building through the front door, but were pushed back by the raging fire.

As many as 20 extra units were called to the fight.

Even with all the extra help it still took 30-minutes to knock down the flames.

SAFD says the fire started on the first floor and quickly moved upstairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured.

KTSA News is following the story and will bring you updates as they become available.