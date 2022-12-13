Paxton claims victory as federal court strikes down two Biden rules

Judge Slams His Gavel and American Flag Table Reflection.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Biden Administration is declining to appeal a federal court ruling that has nullified two of its rules after multiple lawsuits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The first rule struck down came from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) that forced employers to allocate bathrooms, locker rooms and showers based on what it referred to as ‘gender identity,’ as opposed to biological sex. The rule also stated that personal pronoun usage was to be followed.

The other rule tossed came out of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which threatened to withhold federal money from states that classify sex-change operations on children as child abuse.

“This is an important win for common sense and Texas families,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Biden’s failure to appeal by the deadline means this victory is now secure—Texas employers and employees will not be forced to have workplaces infused with woke gender theories, and Texas children will be safe from the Biden Administration’s so-called sexual orientation and gender identity agenda.”

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that the Administration’s implementation of these rules violated Title VII, the Administrative Procedure Act, and even the EEOC’s own self-imposed procedural requirements. It also stated that the rule issued by HHS was arbitrary and capricious.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller also provided evidence of the injury this rule would inflict on his agency’s reasonable workplace policies.