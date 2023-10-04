KTSA KTSA Logo

Police arrest man 2 months after body found in grass on Southeast Side

By Christian Blood
October 4, 2023 11:27AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department may have the man responsible for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a field on the Southeast Side in early August.

Desiree Fisher, 24, was found dead with shell casings nearby, but at the time she was found she could not be identified.

Police arrested Calaseo Brown, 20, on Tuesday after investigators started piecing the puzzle together.

A number of calls came in about shots fired on the night of August 3 or the morning of August 4, although police say nobody saw the shooting.

Detectives say one witness reported seeing two cars near the crime scene, the person also saying they heard gunshots they thought were harmless.

Investigators say other witnesses later said Brown was heard saying he wanted to kill Fisher. Some also said Brown and Fisher were in her red Mercedes-Benz before the shooting.

Detectives say GPS data proves the Mercedes-Benz was at the crime scene at the time of the shooting. Surveillance footage and cell phone data show Brown was with that car before and after Fisher was killed, according to investigators.

Police say Brown and Fisher were dating at the time of the shooting, but there is no word on why the shooting happened.

SAPD says Brown sold the Mercedes-Benz later on August 4.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.

