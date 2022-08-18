KTSA KTSA Logo
Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools

By Dennis Foley
August 18, 2022 5:49PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon.

The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m.  That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.

The district lifted the lockdowns a short time later when school district police determined the properties were safe.

It is not clear if police arrested the suspects they had been pursuing.

