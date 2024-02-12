Police ID victims of murder-suicide on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people found dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide are now identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says Jewel Mikayla Garcia, 20, was found dead on Friday. Police say she called 911 before officers arrived saying that she had been shot, but before the call ended dispatchers heard more gun shots in the background.

Officers say they also found Josiah Roshon Moton, 20, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 10100 block of State Highway 16, not far from Southwest Loop 410.

Two children, ages 1 and 2 years old, were found in the home unharmed.