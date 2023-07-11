Police: Woman arrested, accused of allowing daughters to assault classmates

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is now facing charges after police say she allowed her daughters to assault two 14-year-old classmates on the far West Side.

Investigators say 30-year-old Sabrina Medina picked up her four kids from Luna Middle School on May 31st just before one of her daughters got out of the car and attacked a classmate she saw walking home. Police say Medina’s other daughter also got out of the car and started assaulting a second classmate.

KSAT-12 reports the two victims had bruising on their faces during interviews with police later that night. Records show the girls were drug across the sidewalk by their hair and punched in the face for about 21 seconds.

Investigators say video footage of the attacks was later found on one of the daughter’s social media accounts. At one point, a man could be heard coming up on the scene to try to stop the attacks. Just after, police say Medina is heard telling her daughters to get back in the car.

Police say the account given by Medina and her daughters to police did not line up with what the video footage shows. Investigators also say some of the video footage shows Medina confirming that her son was recording the assaults.

Medina was arrested Monday and charged with a state felony charge of reckless bodily injury to a child.

According to records out of Bexar County, Medina was charged with assault in March of 2018, but the case was dismissed before trial.