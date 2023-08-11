Poteet firefighters find one person dead after fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway in Poteet after a person was found dead following a structure fire on Thursday night.

The Poteet Volunteer Fire Department says the person was found after a fire on Avenue F and 5th Street was knocked down.

Investigators say the fire started around 9 p.m., but work was still being done as early as 2 a.m. Friday morning.

There are no details on the name of the person found dead or on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.