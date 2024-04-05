San Antonio Gunslingers play home opener Saturday night at Freeman Coliseum

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers are set for Saturday night’s home opener against the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

This will mark the second game for the Gunslingers in the Indoor Football League (IFL), and it follows last week’s 69-61 debut loss to the San Diego Strike Force in Southern California.

The Gunslingers made significant changes to the roster and front office after last season’s first trip to the postseason in the National Arena League (NAL). For San Antonio, the move to the IFL represents a step-up in competition, and the next step is Saturday’s game against the Wranglers.

“They’re going to be a tough opponent,” said new head coach Tom Menas. “They’ve got some experienced guys on their team, when we face them this Saturday it’s going to be a dogfight.”

The IFL is America’s longest continuously running indoor football league and is the second-longest running professional football league in the U.S., after only the National Football League. The IFL was founded in 2009 and begins its 16th consecutive season of play in 2024.

