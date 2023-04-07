San Antonio Gunslingers prepare for season opener

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers arena football team is set for its season opener at Freeman Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Gunslingers will host the Carolina Cobras starting at 6 pm as the 2023 12-game schedule gets underway.

Head Coach Fred Shaw played arena football for 15 years, and he believes his team is prepared.

“The team is ready and they know the goals. The goal is to take it one game at a time,” said Shaw. “This Carolina team that’s coming in is not going to be an easy task for us, we know that, but we’re willing to accept that challenge and we’re going to come out with that victory.”

Unlike the 11-on-11 match up seen in high school, college and NFL football, the National Arena League employs an 8-on-8 approach that lines up on a field measuring 50-yards long and 28.3 yards wide. By comparison, the NFL plays on a field measuring 100 yards long and 53.3 yards wide.

Shaw tells KTSA the arena league parameters make for a high-scoring, faster-paced game than what some fans might be expecting.

Saturday night is Fiesta Medal Night, and the first 400 fans in the door receive a free limited-edition San Antonio Gunslingers Fiesta medal.

You can review the Gunslingers’ 2023 schedule and get ticket information by clicking here.