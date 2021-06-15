San Antonio man charged with smuggling almost 10 kilos of cocaine

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man has been indicted by the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.
24-year-old Jonathan Nunez-Gamboa is accused of attempting to smuggle 9.6 kilograms of cocaine into the United States from Mexico.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Nunez-Gamboa attempted to apply for entry on May 26 at Lincoln-Juarez bridge Port of Entry in Laredo. Officials report an x-ray scan of the truck revealed 9.6 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a hollowed-out rear axle. The drugs reportedly have a street value of $230,400.
A federal grand jury indicted Nunez-Gamboa on two counts of drug trafficking and he faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.