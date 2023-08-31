San Antonio Police: Burglary suspect dead, officer seriously inured following chase on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time in one day, a San Antonio Police Officer was seriously injured while attempting to apprehend a person with several dismissed criminal charges.

It happened just after 9:30 Wednesday night.

KSAT-12 reports officers were reportedly tracking two people who had been driving around in a car that was reportedly linked to several crimes in the area.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot at I-10 and Woodstone. That’s where the driver, armed with a gun, jumped out of the car and tried to run.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened next, but in the end, the man who tried to run was shot and later died. A San Antonio Police Officer was also seriously injured. Police Chief William McManus says the officer underwent surgery but there is no word on their condition.

The deceased man is reported to have a lengthy criminal record involving vehicle thefts, but several of the charges against him had been dismissed.

A passenger in the car with him was not hurt, but is also said to have several prior run-ins with the law.

The passenger was arrested.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.