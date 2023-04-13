San Antonio Police locate man wanted for killing a woman parked near a taco truck

SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — After nearly a week of searching, San Antonio Police have located a man suspected of murdering a woman who was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on Southwest Military Drive.

The shooting happened last Thursday, April 6. Gabby Del Angel was sitting in a Jeep with her ex-husband as they were getting food for their family from a taco truck.

At some point, Roland Contreras Jr. got into an argument with the ex-husband. He pulled a gun and fired at the man but ended up shooting Del Angel instead. Her ex-husband drove to a nearby convenience store and called for help. But Del Angel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been searching for Contreras ever since the shooting and were involved in a standoff outside of a home. But Contreras wasn’t there.

Officers were able to locate him Wednesday night. There’s been no word on where he was found.