San Antonio postal worker arrested, charged with stealing credit cards from elderly

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a U.S. Postal Service worker now accused of stealing credit cards from an elderly person.

Investigators took 31-year-old Jessica Rubio into custody on Thursday, and she is now charged with credit card abuse of the elderly.

Police say the victim reported stolen credit cards and fraudulent charges in April, and the subsequent investigation found video evidence Rubio had taken the cards and then used them to make purchases at two San Antonio businesses. Investigators say they took the video footage to the victim who then identified the woman as her mail carrier.

Rubio is facing a 3rd-degree felony charge because the victim was elderly. There is no word on any other victims that could be tied to the accusations Rubio now faces.

The SAPD Financial Crimes unit encourages anyone who is missing credit cards expected in the mail to make a report right away.