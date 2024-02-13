SAPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Stone Oak home

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning that left one man dead and his daughter in critical condition.

The call came in around 9:45 a.m. and police went to a home in the 900 block of Cheyenne Creek in Stone Oak.

KSAT-12 reports the man, 43, was dead with a gunshot wound. The daughter, 23, was rushed to the hospital.

Police are in the process of figuring who fired shots and what the motive might have been. Investigators are reportedly talking to a woman, 50, who is identified as the man’s wife and the mother of the daughter.

SAPD was able to locate one weapon, but it is unclear if that was the one used in the shooting.

Police Chief William McManus says officers have been to the home around four times over the past few years on reports of disturbances and mental health issues.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give updates when possible.