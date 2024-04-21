KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man arrested, accused of running over wife with car

By Christian Blood
April 20, 2024 8:29PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was run over by a car on the South Side, but the person who ran her over is reportedly her husband.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested Jacob Villegas, 37, and charged him with intentionally running her over, although there is no word on the motive at play.

Investigators say the two were riding together in the car in question, but at one point Villegas pulled over. At that point, police say the woman got out of the car, at which point the suspect ran her over in the 500 block of Fair Avenue.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but her current status is unknown.

Villegas is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

