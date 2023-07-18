SAPD: Man shot by officer dead, identified
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is now investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Chief William McManus confirmed a man had been shot after running away from police Sunday morning. After displaying a gun during the pursuit, Chief McManus said one officer fired, hitting the man.
The man was taken to the hospital, but he died Monday. He is now identified as 30-year-old Adrian San Martin, and police say he had numerous felony warrants that had drawn surveillance from police after a tip offered details on his whereabouts.
Investigators say a Northeast Side hotel along I-35 is where the shooting happened.
KSAT 12 reports the officer who fired the shot was Joseph Warren, a six-year veteran with SAPD.
This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.