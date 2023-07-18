KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man shot by officer dead, identified

By Christian Blood
July 17, 2023 9:09PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is now investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Chief William McManus confirmed a man had been shot after running away from police Sunday morning. After displaying a gun during the pursuit, Chief McManus said one officer fired, hitting the man.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he died Monday. He is now identified as 30-year-old Adrian San Martin, and police say he had numerous felony warrants that had drawn surveillance from police after a tip offered details on his whereabouts.

Investigators say a Northeast Side hotel along I-35 is where the shooting happened.

KSAT 12 reports the officer who fired the shot was Joseph Warren, a six-year veteran with SAPD.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

